RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.95% to Rs 1207.91 crore

Net Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.95% to Rs 1207.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 901.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

