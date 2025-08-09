Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.6111.697.497.100.530.380.160.040.120.03

