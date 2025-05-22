Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 75.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 68.01 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 75.24% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 68.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.47% to Rs 10.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.77% to Rs 249.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

68.0172.12249.38175.9014.827.399.1613.937.604.0718.6520.744.992.399.3210.025.523.1510.368.60

