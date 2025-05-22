Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 14.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 14.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 409.14 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 14.13% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.29% to Rs 171.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.33% to Rs 1459.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1040.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales409.14304.78 34 1459.731040.22 40 OPM %41.3744.53 -45.8951.66 - PBDT56.7757.73 -2 247.17242.40 2 PBT50.4553.43 -6 225.01227.86 -1 NP40.7035.66 14 171.27161.13 6

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

