Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 14.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 14.13% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.29% to Rs 171.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.33% to Rs 1459.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1040.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

