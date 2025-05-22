Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 716.34 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 43.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 716.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 654.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 153.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 2711.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2615.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales716.34654.71 9 2711.502615.77 4 OPM %21.329.57 -17.2910.95 - PBDT118.5438.89 205 331.16194.74 70 PBT39.45-46.11 LP 37.42-116.12 LP NP43.09-69.92 LP 3.24-153.45 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

