Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 716.34 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 43.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 716.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 654.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 153.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 2711.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2615.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

716.34654.712711.502615.7721.329.5717.2910.95118.5438.89331.16194.7439.45-46.1137.42-116.1243.09-69.923.24-153.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News