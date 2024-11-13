Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 21.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 21.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 78.20 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 21.96% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 78.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.2079.71 -2 OPM %15.4116.84 -PBDT18.8922.00 -14 PBT15.8019.00 -17 NP11.4114.62 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story