Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 21.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 78.20 croreNet profit of Wim Plast declined 21.96% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 78.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.2079.71 -2 OPM %15.4116.84 -PBDT18.8922.00 -14 PBT15.8019.00 -17 NP11.4114.62 -22
