Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 21.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 78.20 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 21.96% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 78.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.2079.7115.4116.8418.8922.0015.8019.0011.4114.62

