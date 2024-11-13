Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.92 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 67.41% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 67.41% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.7942.31-20.74-3.19-2.91-9.20-2.93-15.41-9.92-20.15

