Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.80% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.4912.79-11.80-2.42-0.02-0.38-3.11-3.62-3.28-4.05

