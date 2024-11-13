Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.80% to Rs 9.49 croreNet Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.80% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.4912.79 -26 OPM %-11.80-2.42 -PBDT-0.02-0.38 95 PBT-3.11-3.62 14 NP-3.28-4.05 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News