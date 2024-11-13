Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 476.22 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation declined 1.76% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 476.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 474.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales476.22474.18 0 OPM %9.698.77 -PBDT54.3848.95 11 PBT46.0845.11 2 NP34.6035.22 -2

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

