Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 476.22 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation declined 1.76% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 476.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 474.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.476.22474.189.698.7754.3848.9546.0845.1134.6035.22

