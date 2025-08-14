Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.94% to Rs 1111.99 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 34.31% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.94% to Rs 1111.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 777.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1111.99777.937.459.6568.5961.6427.3520.6520.1615.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News