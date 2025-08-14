NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.64% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of NMS Global declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 32.64% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.583.83-1.169.660.270.240.150.140.110.12

