Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 46.50 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 7.19% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.5043.1118.8019.149.268.568.117.526.866.40

