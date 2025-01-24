Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.010.02 PL

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

