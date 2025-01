Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 132.05 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 16.86% to Rs 107.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 132.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.132.05115.3085.6685.67144.86127.47139.45122.28107.2991.81

