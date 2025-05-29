Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 234.49% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 40.50% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 234.49% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.04% to Rs 108.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.63% to Rs 65.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.276.0665.5347.9699.3697.8599.1998.4422.4710.3170.9050.9222.4610.3070.8850.9022.9316.32108.2746.46

