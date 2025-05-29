Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 114.11 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 114.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 247.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 79.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.17% to Rs 470.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.11102.61 11 470.87361.73 30 OPM %17.3420.88 -7.6314.93 - PBDT22.99-16.79 LP -49.05-15.89 -209 PBT5.33-39.34 LP -254.89-81.26 -214 NP4.84-41.00 LP -247.62-79.71 -211

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.98% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story