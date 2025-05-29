Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 114.11 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 114.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 247.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 79.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.17% to Rs 470.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

