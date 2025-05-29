Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.59% to Rs 176.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 1066.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 728.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

392.92300.351066.06728.9225.3128.5925.1222.84102.1080.24250.00153.0799.3778.31240.55146.9973.2457.57176.30108.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News