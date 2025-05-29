Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.59% to Rs 176.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 1066.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 728.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.92300.35 31 1066.06728.92 46 OPM %25.3128.59 -25.1222.84 - PBDT102.1080.24 27 250.00153.07 63 PBT99.3778.31 27 240.55146.99 64 NP73.2457.57 27 176.30108.43 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story