Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 392.92 croreNet profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.59% to Rs 176.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 1066.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 728.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
