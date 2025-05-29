Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 25.17% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.65% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 319.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.4974.14 33 319.42266.65 20 OPM %-4.23-1.25 --4.85-5.19 - PBDT4.215.54 -24 14.4211.67 24 PBT3.364.49 -25 10.397.44 40 NP3.364.49 -25 10.397.44 40

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

