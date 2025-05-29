Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 25.17% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.65% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 319.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

