Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 98.49 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 25.17% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.65% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 319.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content