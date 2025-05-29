Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Sales decline 47.96% to Rs 54.15 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 49.26% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.96% to Rs 54.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.54% to Rs 52.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.80% to Rs 203.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 238.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.15104.06 -48 203.29238.60 -15 OPM %30.4934.11 -33.2933.17 - PBDT19.3837.40 -48 72.0781.87 -12 PBT19.2537.28 -48 71.5681.38 -12 NP13.7227.04 -49 52.8960.47 -13

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

