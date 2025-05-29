Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 66.76 crore

Net loss of Samkrg Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.21% to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 243.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

66.7653.49243.89246.7011.8216.1012.2212.756.827.9124.9829.183.683.8111.1516.26-0.192.515.9012.61

