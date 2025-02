Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 54.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 14.16 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 54.20% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.1614.4198.9493.2017.1613.4517.1613.4515.229.87

