Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ganon Products rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 82.54% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.216.933.31-4.910.190.010.190.010.140.01

