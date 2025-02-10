Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer confidence marginally declines says RBI

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI released the results of January 2025 round of its bi-monthly consumer confidence survey (CCS). The survey collects current perceptions (vis-vis a year ago) and one year ahead expectations of households on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending across 19 major cities. Consumer confidence for the current period marginally declined owing to somewhat tempered sentiments across the survey parameters except price level; the current situation index (CSI) moderated by 0.3 point to 93.7 in January 2025. Households assessment on one-year ahead outlook remained firmly in the optimistic territory though their sentiments on major parameters moderated at the aggregate level; the future expectations index (FEI) declined by 1.2 points to 120.7 in the latest survey. Respondents indicated lower pessimism regarding prevailing price levels and inflation when compared to the previous survey round. For the coming year, however, households expect both prices and inflation to inch up.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

