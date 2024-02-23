Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 659.87 points or 1.29% at 51707.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.35%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.2%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.11%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.41%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.26%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.64%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.19%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.44 or 0.2% at 73304.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.18% at 22256.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.27 points or 0.64% at 46083.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.89 points or 0.51% at 13624.82.

On BSE,2160 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

