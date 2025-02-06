Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1083.51 points or 1.82% at 58464.13 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.32%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 2.92%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.47%),Titan Company Ltd (down 2.14%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.31%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.94%), Supreme Industries Ltd (down 0.87%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.51%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 0.55%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.12 or 0.12% at 50447.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 128.24 points or 0.85% at 14897.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.55 points or 0.45% at 23588.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 384.44 points or 0.49% at 77886.84.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1994 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

