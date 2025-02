NMDC consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 6567.83 crore

Net profit of NMDC rose 26.82% to Rs 1881.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1483.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 6567.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5409.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

