Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg gains on emerging as qualified bidder for Gujarat battery storage project

H.G. Infra Engg gains on emerging as qualified bidder for Gujarat battery storage project

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

H.G. Infra Engineering advanced 2.26% to Rs 1,165.50 after the company announced that it had been declared a qualified bidder for a major battery energy storage project in Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) has declared it as a qualified bidder for 300 MW/600 MWh capacity out of the total 500 MW/1000 MWh project. The initiative involves setting up Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under Phase-VI of GUVNLs Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding process.

The project is expected to be executed over a period of 24 months.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.9% to Rs 115.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 102.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,264.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys Ltd Slides 1.83%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 1.88%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.21%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Poonawalla Fincorp forays into consumer durables loans market to accelerate customer acquisition

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story