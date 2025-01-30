Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer goods stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 17.7 points or 0.2% at 9029.4 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 20%), Voltas Ltd (down 12.35%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 6.64%),Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (down 5.73%),Samhi Hotels Ltd (down 5.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kitex Garments Ltd (down 4.99%), Craftsman Automation Ltd (down 4.55%), Saregama India Ltd (down 3.65%), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (down 3.62%), and Epack Durable Ltd (down 3.56%).

On the other hand, Gabriel India Ltd (up 11.26%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 8.14%), and JBM Auto Ltd (up 7.71%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 73.88 or 0.15% at 49124.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.21% at 14668.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.27% at 23224.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 115.1 points or 0.15% at 76648.06.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

