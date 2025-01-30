Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 352.13 points or 0.84% at 41709.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mphasis Ltd (down 4.48%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 4.36%),Black Box Ltd (down 4.16%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.9%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 3.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were D-Link India Ltd (down 3.61%), Coforge Ltd (down 3.4%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.68%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.62%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.52%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 5.83%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.99%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 4.47%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 73.88 or 0.15% at 49124.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.21% at 14668.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.27% at 23224.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 115.1 points or 0.15% at 76648.06.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

