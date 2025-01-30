Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 982.65 points or 1.71% at 56396.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 20%), Voltas Ltd (down 12.35%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 1.65%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.6%),Supreme Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.64%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.37%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.62%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 73.88 or 0.15% at 49124.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.21% at 14668.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.27% at 23224.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 115.1 points or 0.15% at 76648.06.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

