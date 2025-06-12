Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Price inflation falls to lowest since Feb-19

Consumer Price inflation falls to lowest since Feb-19

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Statistics stated in a latest update that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May, 2025 over May, 2024 is 2.82% (Provisional). There is decline of 34 basis points in headline inflation of May, 2025 in comparison to April, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after February, 2019. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of May, 2025 over May, 2024 is 0.99% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 0.95% and 0.96%, respectively. All India inflation rates for CPI(General) and CFPI over the last 13 months are shown below. A sharp decline of 79 basis point is observed in food inflation in May, 2025 in comparison to April, 2025. The food inflation in May, 2025 is the lowest after October, 2021.

The sharp drop in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of May, 2025 is mainly attributed to decline in inflation of Pulses & products, Vegetables, Fruits, Cereals & products, Households goods & services, Sugar & confectionary and Egg and the favourable base effect.

Rural Inflation: Significant decline was noted in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in May, 2025. The headline inflation is 2.59% (Provisional) in May, 2025 while the same was 2.92% in April, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as 0.95% (Provisional) in May, 2025 in comparison to 1.85% in April, 2025.

Urban Inflation: Significant decline was noted from 3.36% in April, 2025 to 3.07% (Provisional) in May, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Sharp decline is also observed in food inflation from 1.64% in April, 2025 to 0.96% (Provisional) in May, 2025.

Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 is 3.16% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 was 3.06%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only.

Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 is 4.12% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 was 4.13%.

Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 is 4.34% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 was 4.25%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR sees volatile action but bearish US dollar offers support

Bulls tripped by global turmoil; Nifty slides under 24,900

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Active Covid-19 cases cross above 7000 mark in India

Sensex ends 823 pts lower; Nifty below 24,900 level; realty shares tumble

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story