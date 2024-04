India's consumer price inflation (CPI) came in at 4.85% in March on year ago, easing from 5.09% in the previous month, according to latest official data. The consumer food price index or CFPI based inflation stood at 8.52% in March compared to 8.66% in February. The CPI is flat on a monthly basis while food price inflation is up marginally by 0.16%.

