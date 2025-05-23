Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 127.02 crore

Net Loss of Aries Agro reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 127.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.09% to Rs 34.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 622.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 516.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales127.02105.79 20 622.22516.46 20 OPM %0.76-0.79 -25.5411.31 - PBDT-1.88-6.16 69 53.7236.12 49 PBT-4.89-8.14 40 44.3928.38 56 NP-3.69-5.62 34 34.0219.43 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the March 2025 quarter

LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 998.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story