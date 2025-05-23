Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 127.02 crore

Net Loss of Aries Agro reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 127.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.09% to Rs 34.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 622.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 516.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

127.02105.79622.22516.460.76-0.7925.5411.31-1.88-6.1653.7236.12-4.89-8.1444.3928.38-3.69-5.6234.0219.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News