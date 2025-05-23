Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 36.72 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 72.31% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.47% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 133.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content