Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 36.72 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 72.31% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.47% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 133.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.7249.20133.94112.7015.6030.3319.3234.995.6415.7131.3746.085.4115.4230.5345.283.2411.7021.5133.86

