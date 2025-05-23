Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 36.72 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 72.31% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.47% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 133.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.7249.20 -25 133.94112.70 19 OPM %15.6030.33 -19.3234.99 - PBDT5.6415.71 -64 31.3746.08 -32 PBT5.4115.42 -65 30.5345.28 -33 NP3.2411.70 -72 21.5133.86 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 998.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 0.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story