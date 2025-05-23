Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 285.41 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 29.93% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 285.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.09% to Rs 55.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 1078.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales285.41253.24 13 1078.68943.46 14 OPM %8.696.89 -9.378.47 - PBDT19.4216.83 15 93.9973.53 28 PBT15.2512.52 22 76.9458.26 32 NP11.859.12 30 55.9042.97 30

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

