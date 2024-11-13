Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-400.00-280.00 -PBDT0.050.14 -64 PBT0.030.13 -77 NP0.030.12 -75

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

