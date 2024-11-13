Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.060.05-400.00-280.000.050.140.030.130.030.12

