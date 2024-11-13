Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 242.86% to Rs 0.24 crore

Rajkamal Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 242.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.240.078.3314.290.020.010.020.0100.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News