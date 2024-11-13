Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 242.86% to Rs 0.24 crore

Rajkamal Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 242.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.07 243 OPM %8.3314.29 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

