Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 298.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 241.55% to Rs 47.51 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro rose 298.72% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 241.55% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.5113.91 242 OPM %6.466.61 -PBDT3.250.92 253 PBT3.250.92 253 NP3.110.78 299

