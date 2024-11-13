Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 298.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 241.55% to Rs 47.51 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro rose 298.72% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 241.55% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

