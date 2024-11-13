Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.135.705.85-6.490.140.4100.240.010.16

