Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 16.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 24.09 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 16.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.0921.458.0110.441.732.061.541.871.081.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News