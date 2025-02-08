Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 104.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 77.50% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 104.76% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 77.50% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.40 78 OPM %76.0672.50 -PBDT0.590.29 103 PBT0.580.28 107 NP0.430.21 105

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

