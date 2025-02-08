Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 104.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.50% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 104.76% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 77.50% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.710.4076.0672.500.590.290.580.280.430.21

