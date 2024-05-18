Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

HB Leasing &amp; Finance Co standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of HB Leasing & Finance Co declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.30 -53 0.480.53 -9 OPM %35.7173.33 -16.6739.62 - PBDT0.050.19 -74 0.080.21 -62 PBT0.050.19 -74 0.080.21 -62 NP0.050.19 -74 0.080.21 -62

