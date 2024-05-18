Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of HB Leasing & Finance Co declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

