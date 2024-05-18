Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 84.46 crore

Net loss of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 84.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.69% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 323.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales84.4684.22 0 323.42302.34 7 OPM %1.415.87 -3.695.37 - PBDT-1.254.32 PL 4.7111.30 -58 PBT-2.263.47 PL 1.017.92 -87 NP-1.232.26 PL 1.015.23 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 56.94% in the December 2023 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 59.67% in the March 2024 quarter

HB Leasing &amp; Finance Co standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Delhivery reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Power &amp; Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 162.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story