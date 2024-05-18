Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 84.46 crore

Net loss of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 84.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.69% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 323.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

