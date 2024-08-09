Control Print consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 97.83 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 19.74% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 97.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.8383.61 17 OPM %20.9024.77 -PBDT20.1121.90 -8 PBT15.8217.98 -12 NP11.5514.39 -20
