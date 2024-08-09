Control Print consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 97.83 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 19.74% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 97.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.97.8383.6120.9024.7720.1121.9015.8217.9811.5514.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp