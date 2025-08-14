Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 33.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 33.72% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.567.634.3711.140.871.240.771.160.570.86

