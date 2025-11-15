Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 8.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.96% to Rs 19.03 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories declined 8.78% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.96% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.0332.2325.9620.207.559.047.108.535.826.38

