Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 3.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 3.54% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.123.00136.984.694.272.903.191.151.401.091.13

