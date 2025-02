Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.86% to Rs 11.55 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 77.78% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 60.86% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.557.188.9214.620.430.740.180.610.100.45

