Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 32.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 19.47 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 32.62% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.4717.9210.9911.941.882.111.301.830.951.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News