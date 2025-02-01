Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 32.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 19.47 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 32.62% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.4717.92 9 OPM %10.9911.94 -PBDT1.882.11 -11 PBT1.301.83 -29 NP0.951.41 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content