Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 32.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 19.47 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 32.62% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.4717.92 9 OPM %10.9911.94 -PBDT1.882.11 -11 PBT1.301.83 -29 NP0.951.41 -33

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

