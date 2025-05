Coromandel International has allotted 2,01,610 equity shares under ESOP on 20 May 2025.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 29,46,36,339/- divided into 29,46,36,339 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to Rs. 29,48,37,949/- divided into 29,48,37,949 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each.

